Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,471 shares of company stock worth $8,141,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.38. 195,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. Vicor has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

