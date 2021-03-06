Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,452 shares of company stock worth $240,242. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.