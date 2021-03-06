Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 249,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 284,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.
About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
