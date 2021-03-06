Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 249,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 284,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

