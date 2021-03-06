Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $49,466.88 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

