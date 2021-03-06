Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $49,466.88 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of VRNA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.
Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.