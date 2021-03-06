Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $334.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.40 and a 200-day moving average of $337.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

