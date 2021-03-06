Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $839,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Facebook comprises about 0.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

