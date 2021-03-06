Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,970 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 107,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average is $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.