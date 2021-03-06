Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 4.4% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

