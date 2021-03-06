Ventures Lllp Link Sells 6,185 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $40.94 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in EverQuote by 886.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

