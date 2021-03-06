Ventures Lllp Link Sells 6,185 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $40.94 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in EverQuote by 886.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.