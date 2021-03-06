Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $254.79 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.15. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.