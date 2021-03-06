Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACQ traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. Vector Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACQ. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.