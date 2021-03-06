Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

