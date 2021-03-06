Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $3,136,992.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $160.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

