Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $281,955.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Shares of Varonis Systems are going to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

