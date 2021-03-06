Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 36.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

