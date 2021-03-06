Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $33,658.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 879,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,109 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.