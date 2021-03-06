Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $55,093.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00463670 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 879,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,192 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

