Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monashee Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 18.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.75. 6,614,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.