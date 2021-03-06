Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.1% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.35. 1,126,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,607. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.