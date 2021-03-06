VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 59.1% in February

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $172.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.