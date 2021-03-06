Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 188 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $222.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.