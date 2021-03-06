Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,248 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

