Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.