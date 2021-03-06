Van ECK Associates Corp Has $698,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 113,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of ETX stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

