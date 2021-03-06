Van ECK Associates Corp Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SEI Investments by 7.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SEI Investments by 111.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,255. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

