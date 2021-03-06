Van ECK Associates Corp Has $471,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 286,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.