Van ECK Associates Corp Has $369,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

