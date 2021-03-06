Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $567.92 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.27 and a 200 day moving average of $567.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

