Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

