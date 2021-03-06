Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

