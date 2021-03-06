USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $195.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00462876 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

