US Bancorp DE Trims Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.33 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

