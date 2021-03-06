US Bancorp DE Sells 344 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aramark by 365.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 360,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

