US Bancorp DE Sells 2,200 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $838.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

