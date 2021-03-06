US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day moving average is $261.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

