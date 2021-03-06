US Bancorp DE Has $92,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $34.78 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.