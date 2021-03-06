US Bancorp DE Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

