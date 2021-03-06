US Bancorp DE Has $105,000 Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

