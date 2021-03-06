US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cree were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $14,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $7,485,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cree by 66.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cree by 2,492.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,244 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 103,108 shares during the period.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

