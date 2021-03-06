Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.51 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -468.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

