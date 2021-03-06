Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

