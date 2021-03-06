Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

UNIT opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

