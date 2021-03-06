United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $7.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $27.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $37.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 21,503,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.