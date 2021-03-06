uniQure to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

uniQure stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

