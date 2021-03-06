uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in uniQure by 79.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $985,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in uniQure by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in uniQure by 70.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.