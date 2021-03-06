Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Raised by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 414.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

