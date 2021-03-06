Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

UGP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

