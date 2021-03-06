Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.73.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $333.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $343.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

