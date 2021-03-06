UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

