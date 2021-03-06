UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.